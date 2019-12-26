Rachael Martinez of Dyer decided that she would rather have people donate gifts to those in need for her birthday than give her gifts of her own two decades ago.
It's grown into an annual holiday tradition in which the community donates hundreds of Christmas gifts that are wrapped and and assembled at the Dyer auto repair shop ASC II, which is owned by her brother and sister-in-law, Jose and Kelly Martinez.
"It's really snowballed," she said. "It's a great thing."
This year, dozens of volunteers gathered at the auto shop to box and wrap 375 presents for needy families who get health care services at Franciscan Health’s McAuley Health Clinic in Hammond and St. Clare Health Clinic in Crown Point.
“This is a way for them to give back and it’s a beautiful thing," Jose Martinez said.
The Martinez family teamed up with the Franciscan Health Foundation to provide the gifts to patients who face economic hardships at its clinics in Hammond and Crown Point for the uninsured and under-insured in Northwest Indiana. Some gifts also went to clients in the Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults program that provides temporary limited guardians to elderly or incapacitated adults who lack family to help them.
“The foundation is truly grateful for the abundance of blessings these gifts will provide to our Franciscan families in need,” Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum said. “We appreciate the collective effort that went into this project. Thank you for making a real difference in our community.”
Franciscan patients at the Franciscan Health Crown Point Neonatal Intensive Care Unit also got a visit from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. “Santa’s helper” Jeff Strbjak donned the St. Nick's red costume and bushy white beard for babies who couldn't be home for Christmas, since that's what happened to his own twins.
He and photographer Meagan Skinner, who had a daughter in the NICU, staged photos of the babies' first meeting with Santa to be shared with the parents.
