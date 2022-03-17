 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franciscan Physician Network adds gastroenterologist, relocates OB/GYN

Franciscan Physician Network added a gastroenterologist and relocated an OB/GYN to a new office.

Board-certified gastroenterologist Yun Ju Kim joined the Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Internal Medicine and Specialty Center, where she is welcoming new patients.

Kim studied at Chung-Ang University in Seoul, South Korea.

She did her residency at Zucker School of Medicine/North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.

She completed her fellowship in hepatology at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. and her fellowship in gastroenterology at Zucker School of Medicine/North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

"Dr. Kim’s clinical interests include gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, colorectal cancer screening and prevention, inflammatory bowel disease, viral hepatitis, fatty liver disease and autoimmune liver disease," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Dr. Kim is an independent provider who chooses to practice at Franciscan Health Crown Point."

She is now accepting new patients at 1205 S. Main St., Suite 201 in Crown Point.

To make an appointment, call 219-663-6520.

An OB/GYN also relocated to the Franciscan Physician Network office in Dyer.

Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Roman Puliaev is now accepting new patients to his relocated office at Franciscan Physician Network Women’s Specialty Dyer on the Franciscan Health Dyer campus in the Medical Pavilion South, 2150 Gettler St., Suite 260.

"Dr. Puliaev received his training at Crimea State Medical University in Simferopol, Crimea. His residency was at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Dr. Puliaev’s clinical interests include normal and high-risk pregnancy, menopause management pelvic pain and bleeding abnormalities."

Puliaev also is seeing patients virtually.

To make an appointment, call 219-864-2626.

