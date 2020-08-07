You are the owner of this article.
Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point opens
Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point opens

Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point has opened to help patients with digestive disorders.

The new facility is offering gastroenterological care in the Franciscan Health Medical Arts Center at 297 W. Franciscan Lane, suite 203 in Crown Point, next to Franciscan Health Crown Point. Physicians Omar Nehme and Julia LeBlanc are now welcoming new patients at the medical office.

"Dr. Nehme is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine," Franciscan Physician Network said in a press release. "He received his training at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Granada, West Indies. Dr. Nehme did his residency at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and his fellowship in gastroenterology at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla. His clinical interests include chronic digestive disease, inflammatory bowel disease and liver disease."

LeBlance studied at Rush Medical School, did her residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, her fellowship in gastroenterology and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography at Northwestern Memorial, and her advanced  fellowship in endoscopic ultrasound was at Indiana University in Indianapolis

She earned a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine.

For more information, call 219-663-6520.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

