Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point opens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point has opened to help patients with digestive disorders.

The new facility is offering gastroenterological care in the Franciscan Health Medical Arts Center at 297 W. Franciscan Lane, suite 203 in Crown Point, next to Franciscan Health Crown Point. Physicians Omar Nehme and Julia LeBlanc are now welcoming new patients at the medical office.

"Dr. Nehme is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine," Franciscan Physician Network said in a press release. "He received his training at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Granada, West Indies. Dr. Nehme did his residency at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and his fellowship in gastroenterology at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla. His clinical interests include chronic digestive disease, inflammatory bowel disease and liver disease."

LeBlance studied at Rush Medical School, did her residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, her fellowship in gastroenterology and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography at Northwestern Memorial, and her advanced fellowship in endoscopic ultrasound was at Indiana University in Indianapolis