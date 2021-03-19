Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic adds new internal medicine specialist

A new physician has joined the Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster.

Board-certified internal medicine physician Nabil Abdo joined the staff of Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic and is now accepting new patients.

He was trained at the University of Aleppo Medical School in Syria. Abdo did his residency at Rosalind Franklin University Chicago Medical School in North Chicago.

"Dr. Abdo’s clinical interests include diabetes and metabolism, preventive medicine, cardiovascular conditions and blood pressure, geriatric medicine and COPD and asthma medicine," Franciscan Health said in a news release.

He's one of many specialists at the Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic, where doctors also treat patients arthritis, asthma, concussion, COPD, diabetes, endocrinology, family medicine, lung cancer, osteoporosis, pulmonary fibrosis, thyroid cancer, tuberculosis and whooping cough. It also has a full-service urgent care clinic, a pharmacy and an array of diagnostic capabilities, including 3D mammogram, bone density testing, CT scan, ultrasounds, mammograms, lung cancer screenings, MRIs and X-rays.

Abdo will see patients both in person and via virtual visits.