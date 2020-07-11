You are the owner of this article.
Franciscan Physician Network opening second location in Valpo
Franciscan Physician Network opening second location in Valpo

Franciscan Physician Network plans to open a second Valparaiso location.

The new medical office at 2590 W. Morthland Drive on the city's southwest side will complement Franciscan Physician Network's existing location at 2421 LaPorte Ave. Patients can see specialists in orthopedics and gastroenterology there.

The new facility on U.S. 30 will be home to board-certified orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Hartson, an Indiana University School of Medicine graduate whose clinical interests include an anterior approach to hip replacement, trauma, fractures, arthroscopy of the knee, hip and shoulder, and minimally invasive and revision adult reconstruction of knee, hip and shoulder.

The office also will be home to board-eligible gastroenterologist Dr. Zohair Ahmed, who did his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago and whose clinical interests include interventional endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, bariatric endoscopy and biliary disease.

Patients also can get treatment there from certified nurse practitioner Laura Beach, a graduate of Purdue University Northwest who specializes in gastroenterology and whose clinical interests include gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis and peptic ulcer disease.

For more information, visit FranciscanHealth.org or call 219-861-8161 or 219-872-6566 for Dr. Ahmed or nurse practitioner Beach, call 219-872-6566.

Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals

