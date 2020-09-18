Franciscan seminar to show how genetic testing can prevent cancer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health is offering the public a free virtual seminar on how genetic testing can prevent cancer.

Franciscan Health Cancer Center Genetic Counselor Malavika Praseed McGrail will discuss how doctors are using genetic testing to fight cancer online at 6 p.m. Sept. 28.

"Annual cancer screenings save people's lives every day, but the battle against cancer doesn't end there," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Join Franciscan Health Cancer Center for a free virtual seminar to better understand hereditary cancers and the role of genetic testing and counseling."

McGrail will discuss what genetic counseling is, what type of cancers are hereditary, if one is at risk, if one should consider genetic testing, and what options are available if one has a genetic mutation for cancer.

"The most common hereditary cancers are breast, ovarian and colorectal," Franciscan Health said. "Cancer is not inherited, only the gene mutation that increases the risk factor of developing cancer is inherited."

The seminar is free, but registration is required by Sept. 27.

To register or for more information, visit FranciscanHealth.org/Events.