Franciscan taking part in study of whether medications like Ivermectin are effective against COVID

Franciscan Health Michigan City is taking part in a nationwide outpatient study that tests the efficacy of repurposed medications like Ivermectin against mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

The study will look at whether medicines already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with established safety records can be used to treat the virus. The double-blind study, “The Randomized Trial to Evaluate Efficacy of Repurposed Medications,” looks at the steroid Fluticasone, the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Fluvoxamine and Ivermectin, different versions of which are used to treat parasitic infections in horses, livestock and people.

Infectious disease physician Dafer Al-Haddadin is serving as principal investigator for the Northwest Indiana research site at the Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital.

“We are trying to be part of the future solution for COVID-19 and are excited to provide our community the benefit of such clinical trials. We ask everyone to join and help spread the word to anyone who may qualify for the study,” he said.

Patients 30 and older with a positive COVID-19 test and at least two symptoms qualify. COVID-19 symptoms include difficulty breathing, cough, fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, headache, sore throat and loss of sense of taste or smell.