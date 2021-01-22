 Skip to main content
Franciscan to host blood drive in Schererville
 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville will host a blood drive next week at a time when live-saving blood is in short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Versiti Blood Center, the primary blood providers to Franciscan Health hospitals across the Region, will host the blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. A Versiti Blood Bus will be parked outside the Franciscan Health Fitness Centers at 221 U.S. 41 in Schererville.

Officials say blood donations are urgently needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that killed more than 2 million people worldwide, including more than 400,000 Americans. Most donations this time of year are made at workplaces and schools, but the pandemic has resulted in remote working, virtual schooling, and fewer traditional donation opportunities. Health care professionals have described blood supplies as "critically low" and "alarmingly low."

Versiti Blood Center collects blood for more than 70 hospitals in Illinois and Indiana, including Franciscan hospitals in Hammond, Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Michigan City. All blood tests include a COVID-19 antibody test to determine if donors had contracted the coronavirus at any point. 

Donors must wear masks, practice social distancing and bring identification.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged.

To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/IL or call 1-800-7TO-Give (1-800-786-4483).

For more information, visit versiti.org or FranciscanHealth.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

