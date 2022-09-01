Franciscan to host COVID-19 vaccination site, free car seat clinic

Franciscan Health will host COVID-19 vaccine and free car seat clinics.

Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a coronavirus vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Pleasant Hill Ministries at 715 E. 10th St. in Michigan City. It's part of an initiative to "increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities" that's funded by a $3.7 million grant to Beacon Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Attendees over the age of 5 years old can get Pfizer first and second vaccines or booster shots. People getting their second dose or a booster shot can get a $50 Visa gift card.

No registration is required.

For more information, contact Community Health Improvement Specialist Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or 219-221-4153.

Car seat clinic

Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health Systems also will partner to host a free car seat safety clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Franciscan's old hospital in Michigan City. Indiana residents who qualify can get free car seats at the event that will be held at the former St. Anthony's Hospital at 301 W. Homer St. that's now known at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus.

Certified technicians will install the car seats in parents' cars while supplies last. People must bring their kids so the technicians can ensure a safe, proper fit.

All parents who put small children in passenger vehicles should get their car seats checked out by a certified technician. That's what the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends.

For more information, call 800-931-3322.