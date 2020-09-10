Franciscan to host virtual seminar on how diet can prevent cancer

Franciscan Health will host a virtual seminar next weekend on how diet can prevent cancer.
"Diet is thought to be responsible for about 30 to 40 percent of all cancers," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "A Franciscan Health Cancer Center dietitian will describe the role nutrition plays in cancer prevention at a free online seminar."
The virtual seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
"No food or diet can prevent cancer, but some foods can reduce your cancer risk and improve your overall health by boosting your immune system," Franciscan said in a press release. "At the virtual seminar, Abby Emerick, a registered dietitian, will explain the benefits and examples of a healthy diet to help lower your cancer risk. She will also share two recipes via a virtual cooking demonstration that you can try at home."
People must registered by Sept. 18 to participate.
For more information or to register, visit FranciscanHealth.org/Events.
