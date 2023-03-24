Franciscan Alliance is ending mask mandates at its hospitals. All Indiana facilities will be mask optional effective Monday, the health care system announced, and all Illinois facilities will follow on April 3.

Beginning those days, masking will be optional for visitors, patients and staff, with exceptions where masking will be required as part of the routine infection-control process. Staff caring for COVID-positive and COVID-suspected patients will be required to wear N95 masks, as will those performing high-risk procedures related to the COVID virus, such as intubation.

Patients may request staff members wear a mask during their health care encounters, Franciscan said in its announcement. Masks will be available at all facilities, and any visitors or patients with existing symptoms or exposure will be encouraged to mask.

Franciscan noted it continues to strongly encourage social distancing and hand and respiratory hygiene.

Franciscan Alliance said it is taking these steps in accordance with the guidance of local, state and federal public health officials as well as the expertise of its own vice presidents of medical affairs for each location.

It said a COVID resurgence could cause a change in the protocols.