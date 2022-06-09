Franciscan's Walks with a Doc step off

Franciscan Health's Walks With A Doc program steps off in Highland and Michigan City on June 15.

The public is invited to walk for their health while learning from a doctor.

"Put on your walking shoes for a healthy dose of information and exercise, as Franciscan Health’s Walk With A Doc program comes to Michigan City and Highland," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The walks will take place Wednesdays beginning June 15 and begin with a brief health talk by a physician or clinical staff member. Franciscan Health’s Walk With A Doc program is the perfect way to supplement a walking or exercise regimen. The benefits of walking include weight loss, strengthening your heart, lowering blood sugar, easing joint pain, boosting energy and even improving your mood."

The walks take place weekly.

In Highland, the one-hour walks will take place from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday from June 15 through July 20 at Wicker Memorial Park at 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. People can register on-site at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesdays and should meet up at the outdoor fitness area west gate.

In Michigan City, 5K walks will take place on Wednesday evenings from June 15 through August 10. People should meet up at 5 p.m. at Door K of the YMCA at 1202 Spring Street. The walks will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

"The first speaker will be Franciscan medical oncologist and hematologist Saud Rana," Franciscan Health said. "He will discuss how diet and lifestyle can impact your risk for cancer."

For more information about the Highland walks, email Stacy.Zembala@FranciscanAlliance.org. For more information about the Michigan City walks, email Nila.Williams@FranciscanAlliance.org or kworkman@lpymca.org.

