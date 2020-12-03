Free business seminar with speakers like Jon Costas to cover leadership

An upcoming seminar for business leaders will feature speakers like Jason Williams, with The Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest, and Jon Costas, the former mayor of Valparaiso and owner of Costas Restaurant Group, which runs the Burgerhaus and Le Peep Valparaiso eateries.

Greenfire Innovations, a Valparaiso-based business consulting firm that advises companies on subjects like strategic planning and financial analysis, will host the iNautilus Convoy 2020 seminar, which will stream live for 60 to 90 minutes starting at 7 a.m. Dec 7, 9, 11, 14, 16 and 18 with a different business expert speaking each day. The business leadership seminar can be viewed live online for free.

"With the challenges of 2020, we felt the need to provide ideas and valuable content from thought leaders to help usher in 2021 as a year of new opportunities — hence, the theme The Future's So Bright," the firm said in a news release. "So, the iNautilus Convoy was launched ahead of schedule and online rather than in-person."

Costas will give a talk titled "The 10 Lessons My Father Taught Me About Small Business," and Williams' presentation is called "Innovating Through Chaos."