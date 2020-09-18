Free car seats will be given out at safety clinic to at Franciscan Health Michigan City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Free car seats will be given out Sunday at a car seat safety clinic in Michigan City in observance of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The free clinic will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way. The educational event on how to safely put children in car seats is appointment-only.

"Free car seats, provided by generous grants from ArcelorMittal and Geminus Regional Health Systems, will be installed by a certified technician while supplies last," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Some qualifications are required to receive the free car seat; maximum two free car seats per vehicle."

Even if people already have a car seat in their vehicle, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration encourages people to visit a car seat inspection station to make sure it is installed correctly or if they need any help using one properly.

"Children should remain rear facing as long as possible. Children under age 2 should always ride rear facing and should remain rear facing until they reach the top weight and height allowed by the seat manufacturer," Franciscan Health said in the news release.