Free chronic heartburn seminar offered in LaPorte

Northwest Health is offering a free presentation in LaPorte about a new procedure that helps eliminate gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD.

Physicians will the health care provider will present “Got GERD? Turn down the Heat on Heartburn” at 6 p.m. July 28 at the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte at 140 E. Shore Parkway.

"According to the National Institute of Health, more than 60 million Americans experience GERD at least once a month, and it’s not only painful but can be potentially dangerous," Northwest Health Marketing and Communications Manager Karen Keltner said. "GERD can burn the esophagus, cause chronic inflammation and lead to major damage and potentially result in cancer of the esophagus."

General surgeon Adam Conn and gastroenterologist Eric Steinberg will talk about treatments for GERD, such as the new Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication procedure. It's billed as a long-term solution for chronic acid reflux or GERD.

“For GERD sufferers who are dissatisfied with their current treatment regimes, TIF is an effective treatment for chronic heartburn,” Conn said.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required.

To register, visit bit.ly/Got_GERD.

