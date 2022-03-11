Free diabetes prevention program being offered in LaPorte

Northwest Health is offering a free diabetes prevention program in LaPorte.

The program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help people prevent type 2 diabetes.

Funded by the Health Care Foundation of LaPorte, it's a yearlong program that will kick off at Northwest Health – LaPorte Hospital in late April or early May.

People can take a risk assessment to see if they qualify for the program by visiting www.cdc.gov/diabetes/takethetest. The program guides people on what lifestyle changes they can make to avoid the chronic disease, which is estimated to now affect one out of every 10 adults in the United States.

"The organization hopes to attract individuals who are at risk for type 2 diabetes and need assistance in making recommended lifestyle changes," Northwest Health said in a press release. "The program includes lifestyle coaching and ongoing classes to teach participants research-based skills needed to lose weight, become more physically active and manage stress as part of their daily life. The program is part of the evidence-based National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the CDC and supported by the American Medical Association."

A National Institutes of Health trial found the program reduced the risk of people younger than 60 from developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. It reduced the risk of people older than 60 by an estimated 21%.

Northwest Health attributes those success rates to a team environment, support network and the use of the latest research in diabetes prevention.

The program is free.

For more information or to register by April 15, call 219-325-7623.

