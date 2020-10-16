 Skip to main content
Free online seminar will go over breast cancer screening
Free online seminar will go over breast cancer screening

Free online seminar will cover breast cancer screening

Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.

 Times file photo

Franciscan Health will host a free online seminar on breast cancer screening and treatment options for the public later this month.

The health care system will hold the virtual seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28. It will describe how its medical professionals create personalized breast cancer screening plans and then provide tailored treatments to anyone diagnosed with breast cancer.

While the instructional seminar on breast cancer detection and treatment paths is free, registration is required by Oct. 26 to take part.

"Breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths among U.S. women, and one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Madelyn Lefranc, director of Breast Imaging Services at Franciscan Health Lafayette, will provide vital information on several breast imaging recommendations on screening topics."

She will discuss risk warning signs, symptoms, breast imaging recommendations, the risk factors that can be controlled and the risk factors that cannot be controlled.

Guest speakers Dr. Juliana Meyer, Dr. Erika Rager and Dr. Alejandra Perez-Tamayo, who are all breast surgeons at Franciscan Health Cancer Center, will cover how genetics play into breast cancer, personalized treatment plans, and advanced treatment options.

For more information or to register, visit FranciscanHealth.org/Events.

