A free road construction class in Gary will train people for jobs in construction.

The construction industry needs to fill thousands of open jobs as orange traffic cone season nears. Road construction jobs pay an average of $24.90 per hour after six months and typically include benefits like health care and vacation.

A “BY Roads” class training people for the industry kicks off on March 27 at WorkOne at 504 Broadway in Gary. The classes, which are open to anyone at least 18 years of age, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation partnered to offer the hands-on training.

“Our goal is to train skilled workers and laborers so they can immediately start working,” said Chris Price, president of the ICRF. “This is a win for the students who want good-paying full-time jobs; a win for the construction companies who want trained, reliable workers; and a win for Indiana, which will continue to grow and thrive economically.”

Students can earn NCCER Core and OSHA-10 industry certification and certificates for Skid Steer operation and ATSSA Flagger. Students learn about highway construction safety, hand tools, power tools, skid steer operation, construction math and communications.

The idea is to get them job site-ready.

“INDOT is excited to partner with ICRF on the BY Roads training initiative. This opportunity complements INDOT’s mission of providing safe and innovative transportation infrastructure, and will allow its participants to obtain skills in the heavy highway industry to make them more attractive candidates for construction jobs,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith.

The course ends with a job fair in which companies will be hiring.

For more information or to register, visit indianaconstructionfoundation.com.