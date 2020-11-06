 Skip to main content
Free seminar to cover lung cancer prevention
Free seminar to cover lung cancer prevention

Free seminar to cover lung cancer prevention

Dr. Alan Coon, a specialist in radiation oncology at the Franciscan Physician Network, stresses that imaging studies, biopsies and surgical specimens aid in the diagnosis and staging of lung cancers.

A free online seminar by Franciscan Health will cover lung cancer prevention.

Naina Mahngar, a medical oncologist at Franciscan Health Michigan City Cancer Center, will present the "Free to Breathe" virtual seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11

"Most lung cancers do not cause any symptoms until they have spread too far to be cured," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Lung cancer prevention, detection and the newest treatment options available will be the focus of a virtual online seminar presented by Franciscan Health."

Nadeem Ikhlaque, medical oncologist at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Mooresville Cancer Centers, and Gregory Henkle, diagnostic radiologist at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, will take part in the seminar. They will cover topics such as types of lung cancer, lung cancer syndromes, symptoms, risk factors, advanced treatment options and survivorship.

They also will discuss early detection and Franciscan's $49 lung scan, which helps detect cancer at an earlier stage when the treatment will be more effective.

The event is free, but online registration is required by Nov. 9.

For more information or to register, visit FranciscanHealth.org/events.

