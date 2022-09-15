Freight rail labor dispute resolution touted as win for workers, consumers and rail-dependent Region industry

An 11th-hour aversion of a freight rail strike is being hailed as a win for workers, consumers and Northwest Indiana industry that's heavily reliant on rail transportation.

As anyone ever stuck behind a train can attest, Northwest Indiana is home to more than 700 miles of rail, including two of the nation's most heavily traveled rail lines that average more than 100 million gross ton miles.

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen negotiated a tentative deal with the major Class 1 railroads that raises pay by 24% over five years and includes $5,000 bonuses. It does not increase copays or deductibles and allows for time off after some medical events.

The workers were set to go on strike after a 30-day cooling-off period Friday if no pact were reached.

"The solidarity shown by our members, essential workers to this economy who keep America’s freight trains moving, made the difference in our unions obtaining agreement provisions that exceeded the recommendations of the Presidential Emergency Board. We listened when our members told us that a final agreement would require improvements to their quality of life as well as economic gains," Jeremy Ferguson, SMART Transportation Division president, and Dennis Pierce, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen president, said in a joint statement. "As a result, this agreement includes agreement provisions that will create voluntary assigned days off for members working in through-freight service, and all members will receive one additional paid day off. Most importantly, for the first time ever, the agreement provides our members with the ability to take time away from work to attend to routine and preventive medical care, as well as exemptions from attendance policies for hospitalizations and surgical procedures."

Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said it was a meaningful gain for organized labor.

"Over the last few years, due to the pandemic and the following 'Great Reassessment of Work,' we have experienced what may be the largest shift of market power from employers back to workers since the Great Depression. As a result, we have had one of the most significant and broad increases in wages and benefits for works in decades, coupled with expanding unionization," Pollak said. "Workers have become a scarcer and more valuable asset, which strengthens the negotiation position for all workers, and especially those who are unionized."

Northwest Indiana is crisscrossed by freight rail lines serving heavy industry, though many are run by CN, CSX and other companies not involved in the negotiations. An estimated 16% of the freight moved through Northwest Indiana is by rail, according to NIRPC.

The Region is home to a Norfolk Southern mainline that would have been affected if no deal were reached. A strike could have been disruptive as rail is used to ship steel, oil and countless other products in Northwest Indiana.

The area is home to a cluster of rail not only because of all the heavy industry but because many of the national rail lines pass through Chicago, a historic rail hub, and south under Lake Michigan.

"Indiana is known as the Crossroads of America for a reason and a big part is due to our freight rail network," Ports of Indiana spokeswoman Jennifer Hanson said. "A rail strike would have affected all three of our Indiana ports, as our tenants and customers rely on rail for many deliveries with commodities related to the manufacturing, steel, construction, agricultural and energy industries. The rail supply chain being further disrupted would have increased pressure on an already stressed national network."

Amtrak and Metra have resumed rail service after announcing suspensions in anticipation of a strike.

"We are happy to report that in the overnight hours a tentative agreement was reached between freight railroads and their unions, averting a strike that could have started tonight and halted service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines. We are greatly relieved that we will be able to continue to provide the safe and reliable service that you deserve and that you rely upon," Metra spokesperson Jarica Griffin said. "Please accept our apologies for this week of uncertainty and anxiety, and our thanks for your patience and understanding. The late Thursday evening trains that had been cancelled by BNSF and Union Pacific in anticipation of a strike will now run as scheduled."

Consumers potentially would have suffered from further inflation if there were a major disruption in freight rail service, Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said.

"While we don’t directly receive product, supplies or equipment by rail, many of our manufactures and suppliers do," he said. "A strike would have created another bottleneck in an already stressed supply chain and delayed deliveries on many products stocked in our stores. There is already a critical shortage of truck drivers. A strike would put more pressure on truck transportation, causing more delays and higher costs."

The National Retail Federation said a freight rail strike potentially would have been devastating to retailers, consumer spending and the economy at large at a time when the coronavirus pandemic already has upended many supply chains that are still recovering.

“We are relieved and cautiously optimistic that this devastating nationwide rail strike has been averted. We appreciate the Biden administration’s intervention on behalf of the businesses and consumers who would have been impacted at a time when high inflation and economic uncertainty are challenging consumer budgets and putting business resiliency at risk," President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “We hope railway workers will accept the new terms of the proposed contract and the railway system can continue to operate on behalf of the millions of hardworking Americans who rely on it for their jobs and the economic security of our country.”

The new deal still must be ratified by workers.