French multinational Danone acquires Chesterton's Real Food Blends

Nutricia, a 124-year-old subsidiary of French food multinational Danone, acquired Chesterton's Real Food Blends for an undisclosed sum.

The Maryland-based U.S. operations of Nutricia is subsuming Real Food Blends, which Julie and Tony Bombacino founded in 2012 after struggling to find real food options for their tube-fed son, AJ. The company developed 100% real food meals free of corn syrup and preservatives for adults and children on feeding tubes.

The couple will remain CEO and president of the company, which will become part of Danone, the Paris-based corporate giant that's one of the biggest players in the global food business and whose U.S. products are marketed under the brand name Dannon. The company operates in more than 120 markets worldwide and pulled in more than 25 billion in Euros last year.

Real Food Blends makes shelf-stable nutritional meals for the $1 billion tube-feeding market in the United States.