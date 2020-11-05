French multinational Danone acquires Chesterton's Real Food Blends

Nutricia, a 124-year-old subsidiary of French food multinational Danone, acquired Chesterton's Real Food Blends for an undisclosed sum.
The Maryland-based U.S. operations of Nutricia is subsuming Real Food Blends, which Julie and Tony Bombacino founded in 2012 after struggling to find real food options for their tube-fed son, AJ. The company developed 100% real food meals free of corn syrup and preservatives for adults and children on feeding tubes.
The couple will remain CEO and president of the company, which will become part of Danone, the Paris-based corporate giant that's one of the biggest players in the global food business and whose U.S. products are marketed under the brand name Dannon. The company operates in more than 120 markets worldwide and pulled in more than 25 billion in Euros last year.
Real Food Blends makes shelf-stable nutritional meals for the $1 billion tube-feeding market in the United States.
"The Real Food Blends mission is personal for us and for the individuals and families who rely on our products. We want to advance the mission and impact of the company, to help even more people like AJ," the Bombacinos said in a statement. "After millions of meals sold, the Real Food Blends portfolio still utilizes simple, real ingredients and 100% real food. We found in Nutricia a trusted, like-minded, and experienced company that will continue to innovate, support and introduce blended meals to nourish people in need."
Nutricia, part of Danone's specialized nutrition business with brands like Neocate, Phenylade, Pro-Stat and KetoCal, thought Real Foods Blends was a good fit for its portfolio and a brand it could build even more. The new owners plan to bring to products, which are covered by many insurance plans, to more parents, adults and health care providers across the country.
"We are excited to continue to grow the Real Food Blends mission and portfolio, to bring even more unique and nutritious options to children and adults with feeding tubes," said Robert Schnurr, CEO of Nutricia North America. "Nutricia understands the critical role that food can play in improving the lives of people with special medical conditions. We are committed to preserving and building on what has made Real Food Blends so valued in the lives of the people who rely on their products, and their families."
