urgent

Friends of the St. Clare Center feeds those in need

Friends of the St. Clare Center feeds those in need

The Friends of the St. Clare Center donated $6,300 in Strack & Van Til gift cards to help 52 families served by the center purchase meals for the holidays. Pictured from left are Friends of the St. Clare Center’s Jim Larsen; Manager of Prenatal Assistance Jamie Donsbach; Prenatal Care Coordinator Christine Gesiakowski; Franciscan Health Foundation Development Associate Michelle Hurst; Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier; Friends of the St. Clare Center’s Tom Kuhn and Community Health Improvement Coordinator-Community Paramedicine Alexandra Grelecki.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Friends of the St. Clare Center helped feed 52 families over the holidays.

The Franciscan Physician Network St. Clare Health Center at 1121 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point raised $6,300 to buy Strack & Van Til gift cards for the families it served. Most got $120 gift cards to go toward holiday meals.

“One of the organizers, when he was reaching out to fellow donors, said, ‘As you sit down to have your Thanksgiving meal, think about the families you have helped. That should bring a smile to your face,’” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said. “The fact that they want to remain anonymous shows that they aren’t doing this for recognition but to truly help their neighbors in need. I am thankful for the Friends of the St. Clare Center and all of our supporters this Thanksgiving.”

The Franciscan Physician Network St. Clare Health Center serves the uninsured and underinsured with preventative care, primary care, health education and specialty referrals. It also houses a Diaper Pantry that provides diapers, wipes and other essentials to low-income parents and Fresh Start Market, a food bodega where the needy can pick up healthy food free of charge.

People are also reading…

It's part of an effort to assist the roughly 100,000 Northwest Indiana residents who are food insecure.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

“Our ministry is honored to expand much-needed food security services and advocacy county-wide,” Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Director Danielle Crowder said. “We are grateful for all who have joined us in respectfully raising awareness, joyfully feeding those in need and compassionately reducing family stress.”

The grocery gift cards also were a big help for struggling families at a time of year when many household budgets are stretched thin, Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator-Community Paramedicine Alexandra Grelecki said.

“When I called and said we can provide Thanksgiving dinner, a lot were just in shock and awe that the community is so generous and able to help them when they can’t provide for themselves,” Grelecki said. “I’m just amazed by the generosity of our community. They truly are making a difference.”

For more information, visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org or call 219-661-3401.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

