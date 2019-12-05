Frommer's names Indiana a Best Place to Go in 2020, citing Indiana Dunes National Park

Thanks largely to the newly minted Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana was named one of the Best Places to Go in 2020 by Frommer's, the internationally known travel guidebook brand that's sold more than 75 million books worldwide over the last six decades.
"We'll only name 20 places this year, so it's a rare distinction," said Pauline Frommer, co-president of FrommerMedia and editorial director of Frommer's Guidebooks.
Frommer's writers across the world nominated different locations for the Best Places to Go list, which is ready by hundreds of thousands of people across the world.
"Don’t look for America’s newest national park in a wilderness like Alaska or Montana. Instead, hang a right at the steel mills south of Chicago," Andy Seifert wrote in the Indiana entry. "Officially designated in February 2019, Indiana Dunes National Park encompasses a pleasant stretch of Lake Michigan beachfront, thick forest, and a bog brimming with unique plants. In summer, visitors make a beeline for the beaches to swim near the lake’s southernmost point, but smart travelers budget time to hike up Mount Baldy, a 126-foot-tall dune that constantly changes shape. Most unexpected are the park’s waterfront model homes left over from the 1933–34 Century of Progress World's Fair. With names like the 'House of Tomorrow,' these structures seem lifted from a vintage magazine promising a dreamy future."
Writing for the travel guide publication, which then-U.S. Army corporal Arthur Frommer founded in 1957 by writing "Europe on $5 a Day" for American GIs, Seifert also touted attractions downstate in Indianapolis "beyond its iconic speedway."
"A rich assortment of museums includes what is arguably the country's finest children's museum as well as an important collection of Western and Native American art. Promising to be a banner year, 2020 marks the opening of Indy's Bottleworks District, a revamped Coca-Cola facility featuring a massive food hall, bars, shops, and a 140-room hotel," Seifert wrote. "Over on historic Indiana Avenue, the Madam Walker Legacy Center is slated to reopen early in the year. This Egyptian- and Moorish-inspired art-deco building houses a theater, cultural events, and a museum detailing the landmark's past as the headquarters of Madam C.J. Walker’s cosmetics and hair-care empire. Walker, the subject of an upcoming Netflix series starring Octavia Spencer, held the distinction of being America's first female African American millionaire."
In 2017, the most recent year for which data was available, more than 80 million people visited Indiana, spending $12.7 billion, according to the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. Tourists stayed overnight 31.2 million times, generating $1.4 billion in state and local taxes and supporting 199,830 jobs across the Hoosier state.
The National Parks Service estimates that visits to the Indiana Dunes National Park, one of the state's top tourist attractions, shot up by 20% this summer after the National Park designation that confers more prestige and attracts more people who have made it a bucket list item to visit all 61 National Parks.