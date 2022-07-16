 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Front Porch Music Festival returns to downtown Valparaiso

  • 0
Front Porch Music Festival.returns to downtown Valparaiso

Front Porch Music holds a music fest at Central Park Plaza in downtown Valparaiso.

 Times file photo

Front Porch Music, the music store and school in Valparaiso is bringing back its annual music festival to downtown Valpo for the eighth year.

The 31-year-old music store known for its long-running Thursday night open mic night at 505 E. Lincolnway put the Front Porch Music Festival on pause for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. It returns from 4-10 p.m. Sunday at Central Park Plaza at 68 Lafayette St. in downtown Valparaiso.

It features Front Porch Music owner Chad Clifford's band The Crawpuppies, which plays frequently at venues all across Northwest Indiana, including upcoming gigs at the Schererville Corn Roast, Pierogi Fest, the Hobart Lakefront Festival and Pints in the Park in Highland.

The band plays its own original music as well as covers of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, U2, The Doors, The Who and many other popular acts from the 1960s through the present day.

People are also reading…

Front Porch Music Festival highlights the musical endeavors of its music school's instructors. This year, it also features performances from the Michael Kelsey Band, Stop.Drop.Rewind, Eric Lambert & Char, Rito, For Pete's Sake, Mami Matsuda and Big Dune Avenue.

The all-ages festival will have kids' activities and a beer garden for grown-ups.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids under 18.

For tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5478209

For more information, call 219-464-4700 or visit frontporchmusic.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary airport aims to raise visibility

Gary airport aims to raise visibility

An "interstate signing assessment" will will include an inventory of airport signage along interstates 80/94 and 90, and along Cline Avenue, and a plan for new signs.

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts