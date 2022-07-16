Front Porch Music Festival.returns to downtown Valparaiso

Front Porch Music, the music store and school in Valparaiso is bringing back its annual music festival to downtown Valpo for the eighth year.

The 31-year-old music store known for its long-running Thursday night open mic night at 505 E. Lincolnway put the Front Porch Music Festival on pause for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. It returns from 4-10 p.m. Sunday at Central Park Plaza at 68 Lafayette St. in downtown Valparaiso.

It features Front Porch Music owner Chad Clifford's band The Crawpuppies, which plays frequently at venues all across Northwest Indiana, including upcoming gigs at the Schererville Corn Roast, Pierogi Fest, the Hobart Lakefront Festival and Pints in the Park in Highland.

The band plays its own original music as well as covers of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, U2, The Doors, The Who and many other popular acts from the 1960s through the present day.

Front Porch Music Festival highlights the musical endeavors of its music school's instructors. This year, it also features performances from the Michael Kelsey Band, Stop.Drop.Rewind, Eric Lambert & Char, Rito, For Pete's Sake, Mami Matsuda and Big Dune Avenue.

The all-ages festival will have kids' activities and a beer garden for grown-ups.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids under 18.

For tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5478209

For more information, call 219-464-4700 or visit frontporchmusic.com.