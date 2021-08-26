Frozen Garden doubles space in Valpo, expands to private label manufacturing

Valparaiso-based Frozen Garden has doubled its production space, diversified its product offerings and expanded to private label manufacturing.

The company, whose owner, "Chief Smoothie Officer" Allyson Straka, started in 2015 with the idea to make it more convenient for people to consume real fruit with ready-to-blend green smoothies, produces flash-frozen non-GMO, preservative-free smoothies that have been sold at supermarkets around the world.

Frozen Garden moved to a new facility that increases its production space from 2,400 square feet to 5,500 square feet. It has the option to expand to 9,000 square feet if needed.

The company, which ships directly to consumers, now will do private label manufacturing, co-packing and third-party logistics.

"The goal of private label is to allow companies to test their products and ideas without making a large investment in inventory, ingredients and packaging," company spokeswoman Ruth Keefover said. "The 3PL model allows companies the ability to ship directly to consumers while taking advantage of Frozen Garden's negotiated shipping rates, knowledge and expertise of shipping fulfillment using sustainable shipping methods.