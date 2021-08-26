Frozen Garden doubles space in Valpo, expands to private label manufacturing

Valparaiso-based Frozen Garden has doubled its production space, diversified its product offerings and expanded to private label manufacturing.
The company, whose owner, "Chief Smoothie Officer" Allyson Straka, started in 2015 with the idea to make it more convenient for people to consume real fruit with ready-to-blend green smoothies, produces flash-frozen non-GMO, preservative-free smoothies that have been sold at supermarkets around the world.
Frozen Garden moved to a new facility that increases its production space from 2,400 square feet to 5,500 square feet. It has the option to expand to 9,000 square feet if needed.
The company, which ships directly to consumers, now will do private label manufacturing, co-packing and third-party logistics.
"The goal of private label is to allow companies to test their products and ideas without making a large investment in inventory, ingredients and packaging," company spokeswoman Ruth Keefover said. "The 3PL model allows companies the ability to ship directly to consumers while taking advantage of Frozen Garden's negotiated shipping rates, knowledge and expertise of shipping fulfillment using sustainable shipping methods.
"While the focus of the expansion is on small, regional start-up businesses, Frozen Garden has already partnered with national and international brands."
Frozen Garden specializes in flash-frozen smoothies that are prepared by adding water after they're taken out of the freezer. It started out distributing its nutritious drinks made with fresh fruits and herbs at Chicagoland grocery store chains like Strack & Van Til and Tony's Fresh Markets.
It launched a "Fusion" flavored water line in 2019 and is further diversifying its product base.
"Additionally, this month Frozen Garden expanded its product offerings by going outside of beverages with its Overnight Oats line — pre-portioned packs of oats with fresh fruits and spices," Keefover said. "In March, they launched another new line of guilt-free and healthy snacks called Delites that come in flavors such as Oatmeal Cookie and Banana Split. The company also plans to launch grain-based bowls with fresh vegetables and spices by end of year."
For more information, visit https://www.thefrozengarden.com/pages/private-label.