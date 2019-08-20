Valparaiso-based Frozen Garden has started distributing its flash-frozen smoothies internationally and has diversified into a new product line.
Owner and "Chief Smoothie Officer" Allyson Straka founded the company in 2015 with the idea of making it more convenient for people to consume real fruit with ready-to-blend green smoothies, which are prepared by adding water after they're taken out of the freezer. Frozen Garden, which originally distributed its products at Chicagoland grocery store chains like Strack & Van Til and Tony's Fresh Markets, now sells its non-GMO, preservative-free smoothies, across the United States and in the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Curacao, Sint Maarten and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
At a time when flavored and carbonated waters are booming, Frozen Garden has branched out into "Fusions," single-serve frozen cubes made with 100% whole fruit and herbs to infuse water without added sugar or processed powder. The company uses non-GMO verified fruits and herbs, purees them and freezes them to give water a stronger flavor.
It is selling resealable packages of 12 single-use Fusions with flavors like Strawberry-Lemon-Basil, Lemon-Pineapple-Ginger, and Orange-Pineapple-Rosemary.
“Making real food easy and convenient is at the core of our business," Straka said. "We’re excited to launch Fusions, to help consumers elevate their hydration by adding real flavor from real food to their water.”
Industry researcher Market Data Forecast estimates the flavored water market, which has been growing because of a surge in popularity among seltzers like La Croix and Waterloo in recent years as people seek healthier alternatives to pop, now stands at about $7.4 billion in the United States. It's forecast to grow to nearly $9.7 billion by 2023.
For now, the company is only selling the Fusions on its website www.thefrozengarden.com.