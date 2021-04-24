Fruit growers assess frost damage

Fruit growers in Northwest Indiana are still assessing the damage to this year’s harvest by two consecutive nights of frost, but they're confident there will be local fruit this summer and fall.

“We’ll have a crop,” said Carrie Garwood, owner of Garwood Orchards outside LaPorte.

Her farm, in the family since 1831, has 500 acres of apple and peach trees along 500 West and 50 South.

Garwood said the extent of the damage to buds that normally yield fruit won’t be known for several weeks.

She said it’s possible some trees fared better than others because temperatures in an orchard on a cold night can vary slightly from one spot to another, and just a few degrees makes a difference in the health of the buds.

“It’s a big orchard and every area is different,” she said.

Randy Radtke said he’s also confident of having apples at his 15 acre u-pick operation, which has been in his family since 1894 near Michigan City.

Radtke said he’s not sure how many apples will emerge from his trees but feels there will be enough for customers through at least the early part of the picking season.