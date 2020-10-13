Full-service freight rail planned for LaPorte County's Kingsbury Industrial Park

Reardon said the connection with Canadian National will happen once financing for that project has been secured.

The industrial park contains 8,000 acres.

Much of the land consists of the Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area. Some of the remaining ground is used for things such as light industry, warehousing and farming.

Reardon said about 2,000 acres zoned for heavy manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and trans-loading is available for development.

Originally, the goal for the park was to receive fresh produce from Florida for transfer to trucks for local delivery. A deal with the interested company never materialized, though.

Legal problems between developers and property owners along with matters related to acquiring easements for laying the new track were also factors in holding up the trunk line connection.

Reardon said the park is on the radar screens of developers hesitant to invest until the site is served by a major rail carrier.

“It’s exciting to be at this point,” said LaPorte County attorney Shaw Friedman, a key figure in further developing the park from the beginning.

LaPorte County is spending $6 million toward the cost of developing the rail spur, using funds generated by a TIF district including the site.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.