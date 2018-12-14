VALPARAISO — After 26 years of fundraising and $26 million in contributions, Cindy Hall believes successful fundraising comes down to one person reaching out to someone else.
“Fundraising is 100 percent relationship building,” said Hall, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Community College. “You can’t cold-call people for money.”
For the past 15 years, Hall has been raising funds for and awareness of Ivy Tech Community College, the state’s largest public post-secondary institution. Hall is responsible for supporting campuses in East Chicago, Gary, Crown Point, Valparaiso, Michigan City and LaPorte.
Hall is actively involved with Ivy Tech’s two main fundraisers, along with gifts and planned giving. Fundraising, Hall noted, is “not instant gratification. You have to show what we’re all about. People may drive by, but not necessarily come in. When you invite someone, you open a whole new world to them.”
Hall’s efforts were recently recognized with the 2018 Athena Award from the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce. Named for the Greek goddess of wisdom, strategic warfare and women’s crafts, the award recognizes professional excellence, community service, and mentoring women in the business world.
“It’s humbling,” said Hall, twice nominated for similar awards from the Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association.
Hall had previously worked for the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago and Girl Scouts of the Calumet Council.
In the community, the Hammond resident serves on the don Quixote Education Executive Board and is also a founding member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northwest Indiana chapter, mentoring other fundraising professionals.
Andrea Proulx Buinicki, president of Giving Focus and an AFP member, praised Hall as a “model of mentoring.” Buinicki noted how Hall “actively seeks the leadership potential in the women surrounding her” and “invites us to leadership roles, lifting our strengths and challenging us to grow.”
“I have time to show people the ropes,” Hall said. “I can show women more judicial ways of doing things and show them the administrative component attached to fundraising.”
She added, “If my expertise as a leader and fundraising professional can assist others, then I have passed on a legacy of lifelong learning, fostering relationship building and inspiring collaboration that will benefit the greater good of the community.”
While she believes technology and social media have their place, Hall stresses the importance of one-to-one communication and relationships.
“What works for me may not work for someone else,” Hall said. “We need to sit down and determine what works for the other person.”
Encouraging Ivy Tech students, Hall recalls the inspiration she received from the late Karen Bacus, a professor of communication at Purdue Northwest’s Hammond campus.
“She always told me I could do it,” Hall said. “You can accomplish anything you want to.”
Hall continues that message today.
“Essentially, never give up,” she said. “My ‘no’ today may not necessarily mean ‘no’ tomorrow.”