Future of work has arrived, innovation specialist says

HOBART — The pandemic has changed the way people work, and employers must adapt to compete for talent, an author and consultant told a business crowd Thursday at Avalon Manor.

Author, work futurist and international speaker Sophie Wade gave the first talk in the new Workforce Innovation Series of presentations the Center of Workforce Innovations is putting on.

"Shift happens," Center of Workforce Innovations President and CEO Lisa Daugherty told those gathered for the breakfast event. "Tens of thousands of people are opting out of the workforce. Businesses are worried about whether we have the workforce in Northwest Indiana. Companies are competing for talent to an extent we've never seen before. These are serious challenges. Now, I've always seen challenges as opportunities."

The Center of Workforce Innovations aims to help employers navigate an evolving labor market and find the skilled talent they need, Daugherty said.

"Center of Workforce Innovations and our partners are stepping up to meet these challenges here in Northwest Indiana, starting by bringing this series to you to raise awareness and stimulate thought and new ideas," Daugherty said. "It's a chance to hear about changes and strategies that other businesses are implementing and that are working. Then we intend to engage and mobilize the entire system, which includes training providers, educators and community organizations. We're going to work collectively, not separately, to coordinate our efforts, our networks, our resources, our services to intentionally create accelerated pathways to jobs, your jobs, that are available. Together, we can raise up and expand the workforce to meet our needs."

Other presenters and sponsors include WorkOne, the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, Alverno Labs, Ivy Tech, NIPSCO, Purdue Northwest and The Times of Northwest Indiana.

"It's very clear there's not a shortage of opportunities, job openings and career choices," Times President Thomas Schager said. "But there is a shortage of people and that's not going to get solved anytime soon. That creates an opportunity for everyone to think differently about how they're going to sell themselves and think about how they're going to face the marketplace."

Wade, a workforce innovation specialist who founded the consulting firm Flexcel Networks, said a paradigm shift was underway in the workplace because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Future work is location independent. In many cases, there's multiple devices going on, there's time pressure, there's extraordinary flexibility, and it looks very different from what we're used to," she said. "There are different ways we all are experiencing future work in our daily lives."

Technology is changing all kinds of workplaces, said Wade, who wrote the book "Embracing Progress: Next Steps for the Future of Work" and the forthcoming "Empathy Works: The Key to Competitive Advantage in the New Era of Work."

People, for instance, are seeing doctors virtually, she said. Drones are being used at factories and farms. Business people are conducting meetings via Zoom.

"Future work is technologically driven," she said. "It is a highly connected, digitalized business and work environment."

Changes in the workplace are driven by technology but were accelerated by the pandemic, when more people started working from home and meeting clients online, she said. Active Zoom users, for example, went from 10 million in December 2019 to 200 million in May to 300 million in June.

"We have to change and adapt," Wade said. "Think about how many changes have happened over the past two years. People now say, 'Oh, that was inevitable.'"

Surveys have found that a majority of salespeople find virtual meetings to be just as successful interactions as in-person meetups, Wade said. She encouraged employers to give their workers more flexibility, such as by letting them work from home more or leave early to pick up their kids from school.

"Providing flexibility and support for employees is more an attitude than an approach," she said. "Before it was command and control. Things were stable, linear and predictable. Instead of micromanaging, focus on people and how they can be doing their best work. There was a sign that said 'not accepting change' where someone wrote, 'change is inevitable — deal with it.' There are enormous charges but that means enormous possibility. I'm excited for you all."

Employers can attract and retain a workforce by adapting how they do business and working with their employees, Wade said.

"Workplace flexibility means workers have more control over their lives," she said. "We all want to have self-control. We don't want to feel like robots. We want to be able to manage schedules in ways we couldn't before."

