Fuzzyline Brewing Co. to open in downtown Highland

"It's taken a while but they put all the pieces together and did a fabulous job of renovation," DeGuilio-Fox said. "It's exciting. It's bringing something special to downtown Highland and to a vacant building with a troublesome history. This is a new great use. It should be a great destination right off the park trail. It could draw from the area and perhaps Chicago."

Fuzzyline serves a niche in the marketplace, she said.

"Its specialty is sour beers," she said. "They're not as widely offered at other breweries."

The brewpub will seat about 80 to 85 people and have a small patio outside.

"It's far more modern. They put in bigger windows so you can see the outside," she said. "They let the sunshine in. It was a dark older bar with dark wood. Now it's very modern, upbeat and inviting. It's certainly a wonderful reuse of the property that will attract people of all ages."

For more information, visit fuzzylinebrewing.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.