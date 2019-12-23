Winter isn't when most people go hiking in the Region.
The weather can get brutally cold. Snow and ice often crunch underfoot. Trees look barren and woods desolate.
But there's a big reason to still visit the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest during the winter months. It's free.
“Winter offers so many reasons to walk the trails at Gabis,” Education and Outreach Coordinator Deb Way said. “Hikers in winter see the openness and connectedness of the full landscape when taking a walk. While summer hikers can enjoy a trail’s shady archway, they miss seeing the gorgeous overlook that is just beyond the leafy tree line. Winter hikers see that misty sparkle over the full stretch of the wetland pond as they gaze from a high spot on the prairie. It is a perspective not visible other times of year.”
The 300-acre oak preserve in Porter County near the Lake County border features various hiking trails, woodlands, wetlands, prairies and formal gardens. It remains open year-round for the public.
No one mans the Welcome Center at the Railway Garden’s Depot during the winter season, but it's still open so people can go to the bathroom or use the vending machines. Trails also remain accessible for hiking, photography, bird-walking or dog walking in a more scenic environment than the same-old loop of a neighborhood block.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
“A walk in a winter landscape calls us to take a more expansive view, a great reminder when other aspects of the season invite us to hunker down and close in on ourselves,” Way said.
The Gabis Arboretum will offer free monthly guided hikes, starting at 1 p.m. Jan. 4. The trek will return to the Railway Depot at 2:30 p.m. for hot chocolate and warming.
At 3 p.m. that day, the public also can attend a Project Wingspan presentation at the Railway Depot to learn about volunteer opportunities for those interesting in helping with pollinator partnerships.
The next public hike at the arboretum will take place on Feb. 2 and will focus on seeing what local groundhogs predict about how long winter will be.
The Walnut Room at Macy's
One of the biggest and best known Christmas trees around is displayed at the Walnut Room at the former Marshall Field's in Chicago's Loop, which is now Macy's.
Every holiday season, Macy's decks out the Walnut Room, which is known for serving pot pie, lobster bisque and Mandarin salad with sesame dressing in a classy traditional setting with wood paneling and chandeliers. This year, there's a buffet of all the holiday favorites.
As it fills up with people looking to see and snap selfies with the iconic tree, you might want to make a reservation to the restaurant on the sixth floor of the department store at 111 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
For more information, visit
macysrestaurants.com or call (312) 781-3139.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Make memories at Christkindlmarket
Since 1996, German artisans have showcased their Christmas ornament craftsmanship every year at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. There are some unique Christmas tree decorations that maybe lose or gain a little something in translation like "Santa the Brilliant Saxophone Player."
The open-air Christmas festival, modeled after one that's been Nuremberg, Germany since 1545, also offers visitors a chance to enjoy hot spiced mulled wine known as gluhwein in the signature commemorative boot or some hot cider while enjoying wurst or roasted nuts or hunting for high-quality hand-crafted gifts.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit
www.christkindlmarket.com.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
'Christmas Around the World' at the Museum of Science and Industry
Since 1942, the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood has displayed the beloved Christmas Around the World exhibit. It started with a single tree and has grown into a forest of more than 50 trees that illustrate how Christmas or the holiday season is celebrated in far-flung countries like Ireland, Greece, Australia, Japan, Croatia, Columbia, Serbia, China and South Korea.
Besides learning about other cultures, one can marvel slack-jawed at the floor-to-dome Grand Tree that towers four stories high.
For more information, visit
msichicago.org or call (773) 684-1414.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
'A Christmas Story Comes Home' at Indiana Welcome Center
Hammond native Jean Shepherd penned the book "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash," which was adapted into the timeless holiday classic "A Christmas Story," which plays for a 24-hour marathon on Christmas on TBS. Every year, his hometown pays appropriate tribute with the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond.
For more information, call (219) 989-7979 or visit
southshorecva.com.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
'A Christmas Story Comes Home' department store window displays
The "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond features department store window displays recreating scenes from the famous film, such as when the "Old Man" proudly displays "a major award" in the window. The iconic leg lamp – "like, you know, a statue" – was praised by the Old Man as being "indescribably beautiful" and reminding him "of the Fourth of July." It famously came in a box marked fragile, which "must be Italian."
For more information, call (219) 989-7979 or visit
southshorecva.com.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
'A Christmas Carol' at the Goodman Theatre
The Charles Dickens' classic about Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from "bah humbug"-spewing miser to a warmer-hearted human being who comes to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas gets staged in grand style at the Goodman Theatre every December. The theater at 170 N Dearborn St brings high production values to "Chicago's favorite holiday tradition."
For more information, visit
https://www.goodmantheatre.org/ or call (312) 443-3800.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Peteyville in Hammond
The Peteyville holiday display sprawls across five lawns by Pete Basala's home at 3033 Crane Pl in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood. More than 50 giant inflatables like reindeer, Santa and the Grinch are displayed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during December.
For more information, visit
https://www.facebook.com/Peteyville.IN/.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
The Santaland Diaries at the Goodman
David Sedaris, one of the nation's most beloved modern humorists, first made a name for himself with The Santaland Diaries, a humorous account of his stint working as a department store Santa at Macy's in New York City.
The one-made show at 170 N Dearborn St is modern-day holiday classic by an acclaimed author who often appears in The New Yorker Magazine and on NPR.
For more information, visit
https://www.goodmantheatre.org/ or call (312) 443-3800.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Department store windows at the old Marshall Field's
One of Chicagoland's longest-running holiday traditions is checking out the department store window displays at the old Marshall Field's, now Macy's, at 111 N. State Street in downtown Chicago.
For more information, call (312) 781-1000 or visit
https://l.macys.com/chicago-il.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Learn about different Christmas traditions at the Museum of Science and Industry
One can learn about different cultures around the world, such as Australian's love for the salty vegetable paste Vegemite, at the "Christmas Around the World" exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr. Volunteers decorate 50 trees representing different countries from around the world.
For more information, visit
msichicago.org or call (773) 684-1414.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Millennium Park Christmas Tree
Formerly located at Grant Park and Daley Plaza, the official Chicago Christmas Tree has resided at Millennium Park since 2015. Thousands of brilliant lights adorn the towering pine tree, and the annual lighting ceremony draws thousands of visitors every year.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Chicago Christmas Tree at Millennium Park
The Chicago Christmas Tree at Millennium Park stands tall against the city's iconic skyline. The South Shore Line makes its final stop at Millennium Station mere steps away from the towering tree.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Slide down Santa's Mountain at 'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
Santa makes an annual appearance at the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corrine Drive in Hammond. The exhibit paying tribute to a native son runs every December.
For more information, call (219) 989-7979 or visit
southshorecva.com.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
See the Bozak Family Christmas Light Show
The Bozak Family Christmas Light Show wows with "spectacular holiday lights and music magic" every holiday season.
Powered by more than 8,000 watts of electricity, the display at 259 Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor runs every night from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM Sunday through Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. until 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. Tune your radio to 92.5 FM since the twinkling lights are timed to music.
For more information, visit
www.facebook.com/bozakfamilylights/.
Provided
Watch the Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
Every year, The Joffrey Ballet stages Christopher Wheeldon's Christmas masterpiece "The Nutcracker," set to music by the famed composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
The "must-see tradition" runs through Dec. 29 at the Auditorium Theatre at 50 East Congress Parkway Chicago.
For more information, visit
http://joffrey.org/ or call (312) 386-8905.
Provided
Find some weird ornaments at Christkindlmarket Chicago
Brave the cold and the crowds at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. Gluhwein in souvenir boots, doner kebabs, and odd Christmas ornaments are bound to put you in a festive mood for the holidays.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit
www.christkindlmarket.com.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times