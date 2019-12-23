{{featured_button_text}}
Gabis Arboretum offers free admission and activities in the winter

The Gabis Arboretum is free in the winter.

 Provided

Winter isn't when most people go hiking in the Region.

The weather can get brutally cold. Snow and ice often crunch underfoot. Trees look barren and woods desolate.

But there's a big reason to still visit the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest during the winter months. It's free.

“Winter offers so many reasons to walk the trails at Gabis,” Education and Outreach Coordinator Deb Way said. “Hikers in winter see the openness and connectedness of the full landscape when taking a walk. While summer hikers can enjoy a trail’s shady archway, they miss seeing the gorgeous overlook that is just beyond the leafy tree line. Winter hikers see that misty sparkle over the full stretch of the wetland pond as they gaze from a high spot on the prairie. It is a perspective not visible other times of year.”

The 300-acre oak preserve in Porter County near the Lake County border features various hiking trails, woodlands, wetlands, prairies and formal gardens. It remains open year-round for the public.

No one mans the Welcome Center at the Railway Garden’s Depot during the winter season, but it's still open so people can go to the bathroom or use the vending machines. Trails also remain accessible for hiking, photography, bird-walking or dog walking in a more scenic environment than the same-old loop of a neighborhood block.

“A walk in a winter landscape calls us to take a more expansive view, a great reminder when other aspects of the season invite us to hunker down and close in on ourselves,” Way said.

The Gabis Arboretum will offer free monthly guided hikes, starting at 1 p.m. Jan. 4. The trek will return to the Railway Depot at 2:30 p.m. for hot chocolate and warming.

At 3 p.m. that day, the public also can attend a Project Wingspan presentation at the Railway Depot to learn about volunteer opportunities for those interesting in helping with pollinator partnerships.

The next public hike at the arboretum will take place on Feb. 2 and will focus on seeing what local groundhogs predict about how long winter will be.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.