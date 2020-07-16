GAF donates to protect Franciscan Health Michigan City health care workers from COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Michigan City roofing component manufacturer GAF Materials Corp. gave $15,000 to protect health care workers from the coronavirus as they work to save lives at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

The company's charitable arm, GAF Community Matters, made the donation so the hospital's Emergency Department could buy a LUCAS Chest Compression System. It is a hands-free mechanical device that delivers chest compressions to cardiac arrest patients, so medical providers don't have to come into direct physical contact with them. Health care workers can remain a safe distance so they are less likely to contract COVID-19 or other viruses.

GAF, which makes roofing products like shingles and solar panels for homes and businesses, wants to support the community it has operated in for 20 years, GAF Plant Manager Matt Hannon said.

“Understanding the risk that people put themselves at here, we just wanted to make sure that we could contribute to that work and support it in any way we could,” he said.