You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
GAF donates to protect Franciscan Health Michigan City health care workers from COVID
urgent

GAF donates to protect Franciscan Health Michigan City health care workers from COVID

{{featured_button_text}}
GAF donates to protect healthcare workers at Franciscan Health Michigan City from COVID-19

GAF Human Resources Manager Stacey Shafer and Plant Manager Matt Hannon present a donation to and Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni and Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen.

 Provided

The Michigan City roofing component manufacturer GAF Materials Corp. gave $15,000 to protect health care workers from the coronavirus as they work to save lives at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

The company's charitable arm, GAF Community Matters, made the donation so the hospital's Emergency Department could buy a LUCAS Chest Compression System. It is a hands-free mechanical device that delivers chest compressions to cardiac arrest patients, so medical providers don't have to come into direct physical contact with them. Health care workers can remain a safe distance so they are less likely to contract COVID-19 or other viruses.

GAF, which makes roofing products like shingles and solar panels for homes and businesses, wants to support the community it has operated in for 20 years, GAF Plant Manager Matt Hannon said.

“Understanding the risk that people put themselves at here, we just wanted to make sure that we could contribute to that work and support it in any way we could,” he said.

The donation was made through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Preparedness & Response Fund, which aids in the fight against COVID-19. The fund has helped the health care system obtain sanitizing stations, oxygen flow devices to help COVID-19 patients breathe, and infrared thermometers to do temperature checks of employees and visitors entering the facility.

“We are so grateful for the very generous support from the great people at GAF. Their gift has allowed us to purchase lifesaving technology — the LUCAS Chest Compression System — for our Emergency Department," said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City. "It is wonderful to have local Michigan City businesses support our health care efforts in the community."

For more information or to donate, visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/COVID-19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts