GAF donates to protect Franciscan Health Michigan City health care workers from COVID

The Michigan City roofing component manufacturer GAF Materials Corp. gave $15,000 to protect health care workers from the coronavirus as they work to save lives at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
The company's charitable arm, GAF Community Matters, made the donation so the hospital's Emergency Department could buy a LUCAS Chest Compression System. It is a hands-free mechanical device that delivers chest compressions to cardiac arrest patients, so medical providers don't have to come into direct physical contact with them. Health care workers can remain a safe distance so they are less likely to contract COVID-19 or other viruses.
GAF, which makes roofing products like shingles and solar panels for homes and businesses, wants to support the community it has operated in for 20 years, GAF Plant Manager Matt Hannon said.
“Understanding the risk that people put themselves at here, we just wanted to make sure that we could contribute to that work and support it in any way we could,” he said.
The donation was made through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Preparedness & Response Fund, which aids in the fight against COVID-19. The fund has helped the health care system obtain sanitizing stations, oxygen flow devices to help COVID-19 patients breathe, and infrared thermometers to do temperature checks of employees and visitors entering the facility.
“We are so grateful for the very generous support from the great people at GAF. Their gift has allowed us to purchase lifesaving technology — the LUCAS Chest Compression System — for our Emergency Department," said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City. "It is wonderful to have local Michigan City businesses support our health care efforts in the community."
For more information or to donate, visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/COVID-19.
