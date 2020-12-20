GAF Materials completes new 200,000-square-foot warehouse and office in Michigan City

Dallas-based Mohr Capital recently completed a 200,000-square-foot office and warehouse facility for GAF Materials Corporation in Michigan City.

Construction began a year ago on the new industrial building on 130 Tri Quad Drive, which includes 23 acres for concrete storage.

“With this facility, GAF has expanded its presence in Michigan City and contributed to the strength of the local economy,” said Gary Horn, chief investment officer at Mohr Capital. “Moreover, the completion of this project represents another successful partnership between Mohr Capital and GAF, adding to our growing industrial development portfolio.”

GAF Materials, a subsidiary of Standard Industries, claims to be North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. It also manufactures roof shingles at another plant in Michigan City.

“We’re proud to partner with GAF to expand its presence in Michigan City,” said Bob Mohr, chairman of Mohr Capital. “Mohr Capital’s development arm leverages its own capital and long-standing debt relationships to take on projects like this one and deliver it to companies in a quick, cost-effective manner.”

The project was completed under budget and ahead of its 12-month schedule.