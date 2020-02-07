You are the owner of this article.
GAF Materials Corp. breaks ground on 200,000-square-foot building in Michigan City
GAF Materials Corp. breaks ground on 200,000-square-foot building in Michigan City

GAF Materials Corporation breaks ground on 200,000-square-foot building in Michigan City

A GAF Materials Corporation display at the International Roofing Expo in Dallas is shown. The company is investing in a new building in Michigan City.

Dallas-based real estate investment firm Mohr Capital recently broke ground on a new 200,000-square-foot office and warehouse building for GAF Materials Corp. in Michigan City in an expansion that could create up to 50 new jobs in the community.

New Jersey-based GAF, which already has a presence in Michigan City, manufactures roofs for homes and dates back 134 years. A subsidiary of Standard Industries, it operates a shingle manufacturing plant at 505 N. Roeske Ave.

The company's new building will be located on a 45-acre site in the Millennium Business Park at U.S. 20 and 35 on the city's east side. It will include 23 acres for concrete storage.

“Having recently completed a similar project for GAF in Ennis, Texas, we’re able to apply those insights to this Michigan City project,” said Gary Horn, chief investment officer at Mohr Capital. “We worked closely with John Maintner, chief financial officer at GAF, to get this project off the ground and look forward to continuing to work with him and the GAF team on this and future projects.”

Larson-Danielson Construction of LaPorte is providing construction crews for the project, which is expected to be completed by December. The Bank of Texas provided funding for GAF's new multi-use facility.

