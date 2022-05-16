 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gala to celebrate Social Coaching Credit Repair's anniversary

Robin Sobomehin 

 Joseph S. Pete

A gala featuring a performance by a BET Apollo Live winner will celebrate the fifth anniversary of Social Coaching Credit Repair in Crown Point.

Greginald Spencer, the first winner of "Apollo Love" and emcee of Amateur Night at the Apollo in New York City, will perform at the May 28 event at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway in Merrillville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The event will celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the credit restoration business Robin Sobomehin founded.

"It seems like only yesterday that I was hosting my grand opening," Sobomehin said. "We have reached a significant milestone and want to celebrate with those who have supported and encouraged us along the way."

She helps customers improve their credit scores, such as by teaching them how to dispute negative items and correct inaccurate listings of statuses or balances. She further instructs them on personal finance and coaches them on how to leverage good credit to build financial stability.

Spencer also is a frequent public speaker on subjects like early financial literacy, entrepreneurship and first-time homeownership.

"I could go on and on about the testimonials and success stories," Sobomehin said. "It is my passion and gives me joy to see clients reach credit goals that empower them to live their best financial lives."

The anniversary celebration will include live entertainment, food, drinks, prizes and networking opportunities.

Tickets are $25 at the door. For more information, visit www.mycreditlyfe.com.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

