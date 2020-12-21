Game over: Twincade closing in downtown Griffith because of pandemic, raising funds for staff

It's game over for a retro arcade bar in downtown Griffith many considered one of the most fun hangout spots in the Region over the last few years.
Twincade is closing at 106 N. Broad St. after the coronavirus pandemic caused business to dry up.
"I want to say thank you to everyone who has shown Twincade support over the past 4.5 years (almost 5 years??! seriously can't believe it!!!)," owner Patricia Sidener posted online.
"The love that has poured through our doors and on social media is seriously unbelievable and again I thank you. Unfortunately the pandemic has taken its toll on us more than we can continue to bare so we will be closing... Thank you for the fun times, it was truly a blast! Maybe we will see you again, but then maybe we won't."
Twincade, at the corner of Broad and Main streets, just celebrated its last weekend and plans to close sometime this week. It's doing a fundraiser on Facebook for its staff.
"As with many small businesses, Twincade will not make it through the pandemic. We are closing down this week which leaves every single employee out of a job by Christmas Eve," Sidener posted.
She said business has been erratic since reopening in July and she has been covering payroll personally, and has exhausted all funds.
"Currently there is no financial relief or stimulus (unemployment, yes, but most of our employees are single parents) for our employees so I am turning to our friends for help. Please help these amazing people by donating anything you can so they can have a bit of joy this season rather than only stress and fear. I appreciate any help you can give. Thank you! Every single cent donated will go directly to employees," she wrote.
Twincade was Northwest Indiana's first combination arcade and craft beer bar similar to what you'd find in Chicago, Brooklyn, Indianapolis and other cities.
Opened in 2016 in the former Smith Paint and Supply storefront, it was popular during the day with kids and their parents, and was a late-night hot spot for younger people well into the early hours of the morning.
Also a popular date night destination where one could get hours of entertainment from a fistful of tokens, Twincade featured more than 40 vintage pinball machines and arcade games like Mortal Combat, The Simpsons, Streetfighter and NBA Jam.
Twincade served a wide selection of mostly local craft beer and creative cocktails. It also had a full-service restaurant seating about 80 diners, serving gastropub fare like burgers, pizzas and small plates such as the millionaire fries with brie, truffle oil and herbs.
It staged many events, such as trivia nights, karaoke, drag shows and costume contests. It also produced a reality show and game show that it broadcast on YouTube.
For more information or to donate to help the staff, find Twincade on Facebook.
