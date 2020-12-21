Game over: Twincade closing in downtown Griffith because of pandemic, raising funds for staff

It's game over for a retro arcade bar in downtown Griffith many considered one of the most fun hangout spots in the Region over the last few years.

Twincade is closing at 106 N. Broad St. after the coronavirus pandemic caused business to dry up.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has shown Twincade support over the past 4.5 years (almost 5 years??! seriously can't believe it!!!)," owner Patricia Sidener posted online.

"The love that has poured through our doors and on social media is seriously unbelievable and again I thank you. Unfortunately the pandemic has taken its toll on us more than we can continue to bare so we will be closing... Thank you for the fun times, it was truly a blast! Maybe we will see you again, but then maybe we won't."

Twincade, at the corner of Broad and Main streets, just celebrated its last weekend and plans to close sometime this week. It's doing a fundraiser on Facebook for its staff.

"As with many small businesses, Twincade will not make it through the pandemic. We are closing down this week which leaves every single employee out of a job by Christmas Eve," Sidener posted.