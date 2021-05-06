Gaming Commission defends rules in response to Gary casino investor lawsuit

The Indiana Gaming Commission is urging a Marion County court to reject a lawsuit challenging new integrity rules for privately owned casino companies filed last month by seven of the 18 known investors in the parent company of the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.
In a court filing, the IGC claims under state law it has a duty to maintain public confidence and trust in the state's gaming industry by strictly regulating and licensing all persons who directly or indirectly control an Indiana casino.
The IGC said its new integrity rules, adopted in March, fulfill that obligation by mandating investors in Spectacle Entertainment submit the detailed financial and background information needed to acquire a Level 1 occupational license, along with requiring the same of any person with an interest in any entity holding a stake in Spectacle.
"Since early 2020, Indiana's gaming industry has been the subject of widely reported derogatory information concerning entities in which these plaintiffs hold ownership," the IGC said. "These events have cast a shadow over the industry and served to undermine its reputation and integrity."
Records show the IGC was referring to the federal indictment of former Spectacle Vice President John Keeler for campaign finance violations, and the alleged misdeeds of former Spectacle CEO Rod Ratcliff that spurred him to exit Indiana's gaming industry rather than be subject to potential disciplinary action.
Going forward, the IGC said requiring all direct and indirect Spectacle investors be licensed will ensure the IGC can effectively ascertain the nature of casino transactions, the associations of casino owners, and their overall suitability to hold ownership interest.
"As the (Indiana Riverboat Gambling) Act makes clear, public trust requires strict regulation, which demands adequate information and transparency concerning casino ownership and operations. The commission is the regulator with the duty to ensure that such demands are adequately met," the IGC said.
The IGC also rejected the investors' claim that even if they do apply for licensure by May 7 under the new rule "the IGC intends to reject said licenses." In addition, it denied the allegation the IGC's real goal is "to harass, annoy and cause substantial economic loss to investors whom the IGC does not favor."
The commission said all applications for licensure are fairly considered, and various administrative and legal appeal options are available to anyone deemed unsuitable.
Moreover, the IGC noted its investor integrity rules apply to the casino licensee, not individual investors, and it's up to Spectacle to ensure its investors are properly licensed at the risk of Spectacle losing the privilege to operate a casino in Indiana.
"No action of any kind has been taken by the commission, or threatened by the commission, against any of the plaintiffs under the rule," the IGC said. "The commission is not threatening to take any plaintiff’s property. Nor is there anything resembling an emergency here. If some action is taken against them in the future, plaintiffs will receive the due process required."
As a result, the IGC said there's no basis for the court to halt enforcement of the integrity rules, since Indiana law requires the IGC do exactly what the Spectacle investors are attempting to prevent — "exercising oversight in an industry that, for long-established reasons, must be subjected to intensive and detailed regulatory scrutiny."
Lawyers for the Spectacle investors so far have filed two rebuttals to the IGC's opposition to their motion for a temporary restraining order.
Both allege the IGC is acting in bad faith and conspiring with Spectacle to deprive the investors of their rights as shareholders in the company if they don't apply for licensure or sell their shares back to Spectacle at an "unreasonably low" price.
The investors include two entities, Laelaps LLC and MD Twenty-Twenty LLC, that business records at the Indiana secretary of state’s office show are registered to Daniel Dumezich, a retired attorney, former state representative and town court judge for Schererville, and past treasurer of the Indiana Republican Party.
Other notable plaintiffs include Stephen Hilbert, an insurance company executive and onetime business partner of Republican former President Donald Trump; Matthew Whetstone, a Statehouse lobbyist and former Republican member of the Indiana House; and Dan Hasler, former Indiana secretary of commerce under Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels and former CEO of the Purdue Research Foundation.
A hearing in the case, or a possible decision date, has not yet been set.