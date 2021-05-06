Gaming Commission defends rules in response to Gary casino investor lawsuit

Going forward, the IGC said requiring all direct and indirect Spectacle investors be licensed will ensure the IGC can effectively ascertain the nature of casino transactions, the associations of casino owners, and their overall suitability to hold ownership interest.

"As the (Indiana Riverboat Gambling) Act makes clear, public trust requires strict regulation, which demands adequate information and transparency concerning casino ownership and operations. The commission is the regulator with the duty to ensure that such demands are adequately met," the IGC said.

The IGC also rejected the investors' claim that even if they do apply for licensure by May 7 under the new rule "the IGC intends to reject said licenses." In addition, it denied the allegation the IGC's real goal is "to harass, annoy and cause substantial economic loss to investors whom the IGC does not favor."

The commission said all applications for licensure are fairly considered, and various administrative and legal appeal options are available to anyone deemed unsuitable.

Moreover, the IGC noted its investor integrity rules apply to the casino licensee, not individual investors, and it's up to Spectacle to ensure its investors are properly licensed at the risk of Spectacle losing the privilege to operate a casino in Indiana.