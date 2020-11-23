Gaming Commission expands investigation into Majestic Star parent company

That includes documents provided by Greg Gibson and Jahnae Erpenbach, the remaining Spectacle executives in good standing, as well as banking documents, previously undisclosed agreements, and other materially relevant information heretofore unavailable to the commission, Tait said.

"Witnesses have come forward with information pertaining to activities now involved in our review," she added. "The IGC's investigation is nearly complete."

The seven-member Gaming Commission has broad authority under Indiana's riverboat gambling statute and state regulations to take action to preserve public confidence in gaming and the economic development generated by the industry.

Several commissioners suggested at Monday's meeting immediate removal may be needed once the investigation is finished to eliminate implicated licensees.

The Gaming Commission also has the power to replace Spectacle as owner with a trustee-in-waiting until the casinos can be sold to another owner, potentially Hard Rock International, which already is under contract with Spectacle to operate the Hard Rock Casino in Gary when it opens next year.

A spokeswoman for Spectacle Entertainment did not return a request for comment on the investigation or possible sanctions.