Garwood Orchards wins state's highest agricultural honor

LAPORTE — A popular orchard in LaPorte received Indiana's highest agricultural honor.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler gave the AgriVision Award to Garwood Orchards, a sixth-generation family farm where there is "fun to be had for the whole family, along with nutritious locally grown fruits and vegetables."

The agritourism destination at 5911 West 50 South #9705 in LaPorte dates back to 1831. Run by brothers Tom, Mike and Brian Garwood, the 500-acre farm is best known for its U-pick apples, but also grows sweet corn, tomatoes and peppers.

Garwood Orchards operates a farm market, a bake shop and a gelato bar. It boasts a wide variety of apples, including Ginger Gold, Fuji, Honeycrisp, Gala, Cortland, Red Delicious, Pink Lady and Granny Smith.

“We are so thankful to be chosen as an AgriVision Award recipient,” Carey Garwood said. “This award means so much to our family and we were honored to be able to represent our industry and community at the Statehouse today.”

Visitors — including buses full of school children on field trips — flock to Garwood Orchards for apple picking and wagon rides. But the farm also uses the latest agricultural technology, including at a state-of-the-art packing house.