Thousands used to flock to the beaches in Gary's Miller neighborhood for the annual Gary Air Show.

Throngs swarmed over the Lake Michigan coastline to watch the U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Osprey helicopters and daredevil pilots soar overhead every summer until the air show was grounded due to funding issues in 2016.

But now the show, historically one of the Region's biggest events, is scheduled to again take flight Aug. 5 and 6.

The Gary/Chicago International Airport, which is partnering with the city and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority to put on the show, announced its return Friday.

Regional, national and international aviators will perform along the Lake Michigan lakeshore at Marquette Park after a six-year hiatus.

“The city of Gary is ecstatic to welcome back the Gary Airshow,” Mayor Jerome Prince said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic and other limitations have kept the city from putting on the air show since it last took place in 2016, the Gary Airshow is back and our city’s ability to put on an event with the magnitude and precision like the Gary Airshow is better than ever.”

Military planes and aerial stuntmen will again stage at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, where pilots also stage for the Chicago Air and Water Show. The airport extended its runway and improved other infrastructure since the Gary Air Show was last staged in 2016.

“Our airport has been able to fill in an increasingly important niche in the economy of Northwest Indiana over the years by supporting our regional economy and promoting local tourism,” said GCIA Authority Chairman Pete Visclosky. “We are overjoyed to continue filling this niche by supporting and promoting the Gary Airshow.”

Funding the air show will be supported by the SSCVA, according to Friday's announcement.

“We are excited to be a part of this event,” said SSCVA Chairman Andy Qunell. “It is our mission to support attractions throughout the South Shore Indiana region — so the Gary Airshow is a perfect opportunity for us to get involved by attracting visitors to the city of Gary and promoting what the city has to offer.”

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority at one point ran the air show, which has typically featured military jets, stunt pilots and aerial acts like wingwalkers. One year, the SSCVA moved the location south to Fair Oaks Farms in Newton County, but the show was cancelled after days of heavy rains made the farm grounds too muddy to handle large crowds, leaving Fair Oaks Farms with heavily discounted air show T-shirts in its gift shop.

Former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson discontinued the air show, saying it was too expensive to stage because of the Steel City's ongoing financial troubles.

The air show was always free to attend, though there were typically parking fees as there's limited public parking available in Marquette Park and the largely residential Miller neighborhood.

Once one of the Region's biggest events, the Gary Air Show has historically drawn huge crowds over the years to watch performers like the Lima Lima Flight Team, the Aerostars and the Aeronautical University Flight team.