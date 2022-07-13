Gary airport aims to raise visibility

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority approved a $29,000 study Wednesday to start an effort to increase the visibility of the airport along the Region's interstate highways.

The study, to be performed by the engineering and architecture firm American Structurepoint, will include an inventory of airport signage along Interstates 80/94 and 90, and along Cline Avenue, the main highway access to the airport, and make recommendations for new signs.

"This is something we've been discussing for quite some time," airport Executive Director Dan Vicari said. He said the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Toll Road Concession Co. and Cline Avenue Bridge Partners all support the effort to bring "consistent, iconic" wayfinding signage to the highways.

"We don't want just a sign with a little airplane symbol," he said. "It needs to be more robust than that."

The airport board voted unanimously to approve the study.

"Wayfinding is very important, and as we try to raise the visibility of the airport, this is a step in the right direction," Vice Chairman Trent McCain said.

Vicari said the completed study will be given to INDOT, which would take the lead in procurement.

The board also approved new signage for the airfield itself. Many of the signs that guide pilots are "in pretty bad shape," Vicari said.

The airport will purchase 15 directional signs that meet Federal Aviation Administration requirements from ADB Safegate for nearly $38,000.

Also Wednesday, the board began the process of creating a master plan for its fueling operation. Fuel demand has risen significantly at the airport, officials said, reaching about 300,000 gallons per month the last two months.

Airport officials are also touting the recent decision by Fitch Ratings to upgrade its rating to BBB+ for bonds that financed the airport's runway extension project, which was completed in 2015.

The upgrade, from BBB, was based on improved tax revenues in an Airport Development Zone that includes 4,155 acres in west Gary.