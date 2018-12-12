The final phase of the Gary/Chicago International Airport's main runway rehabilitation will be completed next spring in a $7.5 million project to be led by Superior Construction of Portage.
The project will rebuild the middle section of the runway with concrete. Two earlier phases, completed in 2017 and earlier this year, rehabilitated two other sections of the runway at a cost of more than $12 million.
The newest portion of the 8,859-foot runway, the 2,000-foot extension completed in 2015, is already concrete.
The project will require closure of the runway for a period of time to be determined.
In addition to extending the lifespan of the runway, concrete will allow heavier aircraft to land at Gary.