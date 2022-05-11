Gary airport buys land for crosswind runway extension

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority finalized the purchase Wednesday of about 5 acres of land that will be used for the planned extension of its crosswind runway, one of the main goals of its master plan and a project that would also require the rerouting of Airport Road.

The $345,000 purchase will be added to 19 acres purchased last year to allow for extension of runway 2-20, which runs on an approximate axis of north-northeast to south-southwest, nearly perpendicularly to the airport's main runway.

"It was the last piece of the puzzle," Executive Director Dan Vicari said of Wednesday's purchase. "It will allow us to start the environmental work necessary to get federal money."

The extended runway would cross the current path of Airport Road, also known as Industrial Highway, and require it to be routed northward to wrap around the extended runway.

The property purchased Wednesday, by a unanimous vote of the seven-member airport board, is officially at 5932-5924 Industrial Highway.

Extension of the crosswind runway has long been a goal of the airport to allow larger airplanes to take off and land when wind conditions or other issues don't allow operations on the main runway. The project, along with the Airport Road relocation, is included in the near-term goals in the new airport master plan. Cost estimates, prepared in 2020, show the runway project at just over $42 million and the road realignment at just over $76 million.

Environmental work would require impact studies under the National Environmental Policy Act, required for major projects receiving federal funding.

Other near-term projects listed in a recently published executive summary to the master plan include a new T-hangar campus for private planes, at an estimated cost of just over $23 million; upgrades to infrastructure accommodating cargo-carrying business for almost $10 million; a new rescue and firefighting facility for nearly $10 million, and a variety of other infrastructure upgrades that would bring total near-term investment to about $199 million.

The near-term designation has a goal of one to five years. Mid-term goals, on a six- to 10-year time frame, include work on taxiways and a service road with a 2020 cost estimate of about $25 million.

Long-term goals extending 11 or more years into the future include a new terminal, new administrative offices and a new maintenance and operations complex; expansion of air cargo infrastructure outside the current airport property; further corporate and private hangar development and more taxiway work.

