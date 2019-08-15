GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport celebrated the opening of its new East Corporate Hangar Friday as preparations for the weekend's Chicago Air and Water Show continued at the airport, which serves as a host for air show performers.
Members of the airport authority were joined by Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Nick Popovich, owner of the new hangar's tenant, Sage-Popovich. The group gathered Friday for a ribbon cutting at the new Sage-Popvich Operations Hangar.
“The future of the Gary/Chicago International Airport is bright,” Freeman-Wilson said. “That's why we're paving. That is why we are investing in infrastructure around the airport and that is why there will be continual announcements about new service, new tenants and new opportunities that will be created here — because the foundation has been laid.”
Construction of the nearly 19,600-square-foot, $2.5 million hangar began in the summer of 2018. Late last year, Sage-Popovich signed a 10-year lease to occupy the new hangar at an annual rent of 6% of the building's construction cost. Popovich said the company hired local people in the construction of the project.
Sage-Popovich describes itself as "a global aviation consulting and asset management provider, from pre-purchase inspection and appraisal services through repossession and liquidation on all aircraft types and related inventory." It was founded in 1979 and has been a tenant at Gary for more than half that time.
Popovich said the partnership with the airport has been a longstanding success.
“Twenty-seven years ago I came here on a repo and I needed fuel in the middle of the night and no other airport could handle us,” Popovich said. "I called Will Davis and he came out and took care of us. At the time, he told me about his vision and his vision that the city has for the airport. He conned me into coming here when there was not a lot here at the time. It's been 27 amazing years. My 22 employees here appreciate all that you do for us.”
Freeman-Wilson said those like Popovich have contributed tremendously to the rise of the airport. She said over the last eight years, the Gary/Chicago International Airport has received more than $25 million in non-governmental investment.
"Nick is a tremendous champion of community development," Freeman-Wilson said. "This is creating opportunities for young people to enter into careers in aviation."
Freeman-Wilson said groups of local students regularly visit the airport to attend a youth aviation program headed by Jennifer Ruth-Green of MissionAero Pipeline.
"Last week they had a flight simulator for the kids where they had to land a plane," Freeman-Wilson said. "I had the opportunity to do it and I didn't do too well, but the kids loved it."
As airport and local officials and business people celebrated the opening of the hangar, the airport is experiencing one of its busiest weekends of the year, playing host to 15 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, for the annual Chicago Air and Water Show.
The airport has invited visitors to see and hear the planes taking off and landing, as well as a car show, entertainment and food vendors in the airport parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission to the car show is $5, with children age 8 and under admitted free. The money raised will go toward funding the reestablishment of the Gary Air Show.
“We are hosting Sean Tucker of the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend,” Popovich said. “It's been amazing ride and we look forward to another 27 years here of continued growth.”