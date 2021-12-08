Gary airport chairman presides over last meeting

GARY — Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority Chairman Timothy Fesko led his last regular meeting of the airport's governing board Wednesday, as his four-year term comes to an end at a time the executive leadership of the airport remains uncertain.

Fesko said he leaves the board "extremely proud of the accomplishments of the airport and those of our board during this time."

As Gov. Eric Holcomb's appointee, Fesko served by statute as chairman. The governor's office said Wednesday it is reviewing potential replacements and will name a new chairman in coming weeks.

"These past few years have seen tremendous improvements to our fiscal condition and significant growth in our facilities and operational capabilities," Fesko said in a statement marking the conclusion of his term. He noted in particular an upgrade to the airport's bond rating, the opening of its international customs facility and the establishment of regular cargo operations by UPS.

"I am also proud to see the critical support role the airport played during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, where we served an important role in coordinating the relief and logistics to 17 area hospitals throughout Northwest Indiana," Fesko said.