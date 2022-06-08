Gary airport cuts ties with private manager, developer

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport and the private company that has been managing the airport and attempting to attract development in and around it are ending their 8-year-old partnership.

The airport authority voted Wednesday to approve a separation agreement with the airport management company Avports and its affiliate AFCO Gary, ending a "private-public partnership" that began with fanfare and bold goals in 2014.

The two sides said the separation was amicable.

"We've gotten to the point at the airport that it makes sense for us to take full control back in-house," Executive Director Dan Vicari told the authority's governing board at its Wednesday meeting.

Avports Chief Investment Officer Steve Forrer said the company understood the airport's desire to end the partnership and said it would be open to working with Gary on future projects.

Airport Chairman Pete Visclosky thanked Forrer for the company's efforts.

"All of us here today continue to build on things that have happened since the late '40s when the airport was established," Visclosky said before the board voted to ratify the agreement. "We find ourselves here today again in a position to take that next step, and appreciate all of the help and advice we've been given by your firm."

The board voted 6-0 to approve the separation agreement, which includes a provision for Avports — the management side of the agreement — and its airport operations employees to continue at the airport through August. The economic development agreement with AFCO Gary ended with Wednesday's approval of the separation.

In the airport's official announcement of the agreement, Visclosky said officials “are pleased to be able to exit these agreements with much more robust aviation-centric infrastructure, operations and facilities in place, allowing GCIA to strongly position itself for the coming years. Years of sustained growth and investment by public and private entities alike have created strong momentum allowing the airport to move towards its long-standing objective of a locally sustainable airport, and we thank both Avports and AFCO for their contributions over the past few years to our continued success.”

The CEOs of the businesses also praised the partnership, which Avports CEO Jorge Roberts said "put GCIA into a position to control their own destiny and success."

“We are pleased to have contributed to GCIA’s growth and development and wish them continued success,” said AFCO CEO Chuck Stipancic.

The public-private partnership, championed by former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, was unique in that it included off-airport property development, giving AFCO the right to develop real estate within the city's Airport Development Zone with a goal of $25 million in development the first three years and $75 million more by 2054.

When the 40-year deal was finalized in 2014, the airport was focused on a main runway extension that was completed a year later. Since then, it touts the opening of a U.S. customs facility, new terminals and hangars built by private fixed-base operators and tenants and the addition of UPS cargo flights.

Avports' management and operations contract was for an initial period of 10 years, with options for three 10-year renewals. It is paid $10,000 per month for managing day-to-day operations at the airport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.