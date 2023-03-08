GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport entered an agreement Wednesday with the Federal Aviation Administration to collaborate on a study intended to identify a new location and other characteristics of a new air traffic control tower.

The agreement will cost the airport up to approximately $75,000 and will result in a study involving a 3D modeling of the airport to ensure the best site and appropriate height for controllers to have a complete view of the airfield.

"The FAA plays a vital role in that," said the airport's engineer, Ken Ross of NGC Corp.

A new control tower is part of the airport's master plan due to the aged condition and line of sight issues with the current tower, located south of the main runway and east of the crossing runway.

The airport hopes FAA funding will be available from the 2021 federal infrastructure bill to help fund a new tower.

"They're getting a lot of requests for new control towers," Ross said. "We're getting our name on the list early."