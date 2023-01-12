Gary airport hoping for reopening of nearby Cline Avenue ramp

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority will perform a traffic study that it hopes will be the first step toward recommissioning an on-ramp from westbound Airport Road to northbound Cline Avenue in an effort to make access to the highway easier for airport patrons on their way to Chicago.

The ramp, whose path from Airport Road to Cline is still visible, was closed when the state put in a new ramp from Cline to Buffington Harbor and its casino boats about a decade and a half ago.

The new access to the harbor conflicted with the on-ramp from Airport Road, leading to its closure.

Now, “you have to do a series of roundabouts and awkward movements just to get onto the highway,” Executive Director Dan Vicari said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation told the airport it would need to perform a traffic study to see if a new on-ramp is warranted. The airport board engaged the firm American Structurepoint on Wednesday to do that.

That company’s Vice President Chris Murphy noted that the airport’s previous master plan had called for a new terminal at Chicago Avenue, using that road’s ramps to and from Cline as the primary access to the airport. With that plan, “access to Airport Road was not necessarily needed.”

But current plans do not move the airport’s terminal there, which makes a full interchange at airport road valuable, Murphy said, noting that “the hope is (INDOT) might actually provide funding” for the project.

The study will count traffic from the Indiana Toll Road to the Ameristar Casino exit, he said, projecting traffic volume to 2042. The study will include potential for cargo traffic at the airport to expand to a level approaching UPS’ volume at the Rockford, Illinois, airport.

The study should take 60 to 90 days, Murphy said.

Murphy also noted that the City of Gary is discussing with the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission the potential of acquiring federal money to aid initial planning work on the airport’s long-term plan to reroute Airport Road to allow for the extension of its crosswind runway, which its master plan contemplates extending into the current path of the road.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the airport board approved a request from airport tenant Sage-Popovich to be designated a “specialized air service operator,” which would allow it to do maintenance work at the airport.

The designation, which the board approved, will allow Sage-Popovich to move to Gary a maintenance operation it purchased in 2021, called Togs Aircraft, based at Oakland County International Airport near Pontiac, Michigan.

The company services helicopters and business jets, Sage-Popovich President Petar Todorovic told the board.

“We have five full-time staff up there right now. We’d like to move those jobs here and expand the operations,” he said.

Sage-Popovich, an aviation consultant and asset management firm, recently moved into a new hangar at Gary.

As a specialized air service operator at the airport, it will pay a fee of 1.5% of its gross revenue from the new maintenance business to the airport.

In other business, the airport board approved an upgrade to its weather observation system to replace equipment “at the end of its usable life,” Vicari said. The new equipment, from ABD Transportation, will cost $184,967.