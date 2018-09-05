GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority approved a project management agreement Tuesday for its new corporate hangar on the airport's east side. The $1.5 million project will be overseen by Lee Companies of Gary, which also managed the airport's recently completed U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility project.
Lee will be paid $67,250 to manage the hangar project, which has already begun with ramp construction and other associated work. Lee will handle the bidding process for 11 construction contracts, then oversee the project as construction continues.
The $1.2 million customs facility, which came in $32,000 under budget, will be turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol this week, with the expectation of it opening for business late this week or early next, airport officials said.
The airport board approved a fee structure for the customs facility ranging from $100 to $650 for incoming international flights.
In other business, the board gave its approval to the hiring of Curt Ulmen as airport manager by the management firm AvPorts, which administers day-to-day operations at the airport and is the direct employer of the bulk of the airport's staff.
Ulmen has almost three decades of aviation operational and maintenance experience with the United States Navy and has managerial experience with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.